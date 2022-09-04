Apple II Desktop Updated

Username: Password: Remember me Lost your password?

Join A.P.P.L.E. Choose the amount to pay for your annual membership to the Apple Pugetsound Program Library Exchange (A.P.P.L.E.) User Group. Upper-level memberships are donation levels that help keep the server and lights on, and bring you great things like our 50+ Page PDF Magazine! Read about Member Benefits.

Membership Level Standard Service : $27.95 USD - yearly Bronze Service : $39.95 USD - yearly SIlver Service : $59.95 USD - yearly Gold Service : $89.95 USD - yearly Platinum Service : $139.95 USD - yearly



Have a News Tip? Share it With Us Contact A.P.P.L.E.



Like what you see and just want to help? Consider a donation by scanning the QR Code or clicking Donate.

Follow Us on Social Media

Archives Archives Select Month September 2022 (5) August 2022 (13) July 2022 (24) June 2022 (8) May 2022 (9) April 2022 (12) March 2022 (12) February 2022 (16) January 2022 (12) December 2021 (19) November 2021 (12) October 2021 (16) September 2021 (11) August 2021 (13) July 2021 (11) June 2021 (7) May 2021 (14) April 2021 (12) March 2021 (17) February 2021 (54) January 2021 (28) December 2020 (8) November 2020 (15) October 2020 (7) September 2020 (9) August 2020 (11) July 2020 (25) June 2020 (7) May 2020 (29) April 2020 (25) March 2020 (12) February 2020 (17) January 2020 (14) December 2019 (11) November 2019 (9) October 2019 (15) September 2019 (15) August 2019 (8) July 2019 (14) June 2019 (6) May 2019 (7) April 2019 (9) March 2019 (11) February 2019 (22) January 2019 (31) December 2018 (12) November 2018 (15) October 2018 (3) September 2018 (5) August 2018 (12) July 2018 (24) June 2018 (8) May 2018 (7) April 2018 (17) March 2018 (17) February 2018 (28) January 2018 (44) December 2017 (17) November 2017 (22) October 2017 (4) September 2017 (7) August 2017 (6) July 2017 (7) June 2017 (5) May 2017 (6) April 2017 (10) March 2017 (7) February 2017 (12) January 2017 (15) December 2016 (17) November 2016 (8) October 2016 (4) September 2016 (8) August 2016 (2) July 2016 (7) June 2016 (12) May 2016 (7) April 2016 (6) March 2016 (14) February 2016 (5) January 2016 (8) December 2015 (5) November 2015 (14) October 2015 (22) September 2015 (11) August 2015 (25) July 2015 (9) June 2015 (2) May 2015 (11) April 2015 (8) March 2015 (7) February 2015 (11) January 2015 (14) December 2014 (12) November 2014 (14) October 2014 (2) September 2014 (23) August 2014 (3) July 2014 (2) June 2014 (2) May 2014 (6) April 2014 (4) March 2014 (6) February 2014 (8) January 2014 (15) December 2013 (5) November 2013 (11) October 2013 (4) September 2013 (10) August 2013 (7) July 2013 (10) June 2013 (11) May 2013 (6) April 2013 (10) March 2013 (29) February 2013 (4) January 2013 (17) December 2012 (10) November 2012 (7) October 2012 (17) September 2012 (15) August 2012 (7) July 2012 (20) June 2012 (27) May 2012 (6) April 2012 (19) March 2012 (56) February 2012 (93) January 2012 (142) December 2011 (63) November 2011 (21) October 2011 (35) September 2011 (5) August 2011 (9) July 2011 (2) June 2011 (2) May 2011 (14) April 2011 (10) March 2011 (49) February 2011 (23) January 2011 (6) March 2010 (11) February 2010 (9) January 2010 (3) December 2008 (8) November 2008 (1) June 2006 (3) April 2004 (1) November 2003 (1) April 2003 (1) March 2003 (1) February 2003 (1) January 2003 (1) November 2002 (1) October 2002 (1) September 2002 (1) August 2002 (17) July 2002 (12) June 2002 (10) May 2002 (4) April 2002 (8) March 2002 (5) January 2002 (1) December 2001 (1) October 2001 (1) July 2001 (1) May 2001 (3) February 2001 (1) December 2000 (1) April 1996 (4) March 1996 (5) February 1996 (4) January 1996 (4) December 1995 (5) November 1995 (4) January 1995 (1) September 1994 (1) April 1993 (1) March 1993 (14) January 1993 (4) November 1990 (1) September 1989 (1) June 1989 (11) March 1989 (12) November 1987 (3) July 1987 (1) June 1987 (13) February 1987 (1) January 1987 (3) April 1986 (5) October 1985 (13) July 1985 (2) October 1984 (3) May 1984 (5) March 1984 (4) November 1983 (1) September 1983 (1) June 1983 (1) March 1983 (3) October 1982 (1) July 1982 (1) March 1980 (2) January 1980 (1) July 1979 (1) January 1979 (1) November 1978 (2) September 1978 (4) August 1978 (27) July 1978 (23) June 1978 (20) May 1978 (18) April 1978 (10) March 1978 (11) February 1978 (1)

Categories Categories Select Category A.P.P.L.E. (149) Call-A.P.P.L.E. Production (43) Back Issues (7) Library Sales (5) Printing (1) History (5) Interviews (3) Marketplace (1) Members Information (63) A.P.P.L.E. Hotline (1) Announcements (34) Classes (2) Discounts (5) Dues (3) Meeting Minutes (7) Obituaries (6) Sales (7) Software (6) Hyper Stacks (1) Staff (1) Thanks (1) Messages (1) Other User Groups (5) Meetings (3) Press Releases (3) Website Changes (2) Ads (12) A.P.P.L.E. In-House (4) Hardware Ads (3) Software Ads (4) Apple Computing (486) Apple Services (3) Apple Pay (2) iCloud (1) iWork.com (1) MobileMe (1) Apple Watch (4) iPad (124) Accessories (4) Garageband (1) IOS (9) iPad Mini (7) iPhone (134) Garageband (1) IOS (25) Rintones (1) Siri (8) iPod (7) iPod Nano (1) iTouch (15) iTunes (23) iTunes Match (1) Itunes U (1) iWatch (3) Macintosh (168) iMac (4) MacBook Pro (10) OS X (88) Mac OS X El Capitan (2) Mac OS X Lion (24) Mac OS X Mavericks (1) Mac OS X Mountain Lion (9) Mac OS X Snow Leopard (15) Mac OS X Yosemite (4) Repairs (3) Safari (1) Apple II (40) Apple Inc. (298) Ads (5) App Store (9) Apple Online Store (5) Books (15) textbooks (4) CEO (8) Design (6) Developer Program (6) Education (9) Employees (7) Events (32) The Spring Thing (1) Founders (13) Ron Wayne (1) Steve Jobs (12) Steve Wozniak (5) Genius Bar (1) Global Markets (20) China (12) France (1) Italy (1) Japan (3) Singapore (1) Government (4) Lawsuits (16) Military (1) New Product (26) Partners (5) AT&T (2) China Telecom (1) Samsung (1) Verizon (1) Production (2) Quarterly Reports (4) Rumors (12) Scams (2) Steve Jobs (11) Steve Wozniak (6) Stock Price (33) Stores (11) Support (3) Tim Cook (19) Books (33) Columns (395) A.P.P.L.E. Glimpses (1) An A.P.P.L.E. Review (5) Apple Source (1) Applemash (2) Assembly Lines (5) Bytes From The Apple (21) Drop III Inches (1) Eaten by a Grue (9) Editorial (4) Freshly Squeezed Reviews (1) II Something (27) iPhone App of the Month (1) Mac Folklore Radio (1) Mac84 (1) MacCast (12) Macintosh Librarian (1) Mike’s Thing (1) Mikes Editorial (3) Open Apple Podcast (36) Reflections (3) Retro Computing Roundtable (8) RetroMacCast (36) The Editor Bytes Back (4) The Editor Still Bytes Back (6) The Northern Spy (146) TheMacCast (6) Wayne’s Blog (3) Working Smarter Newsletter (47) Write-A.P.P.L.E. (4) Writing The Wrongs! (2) Documentation (98) Books (25) Magazines (45) Australian Apple Review (3) MacTech Quarterly (25) Pascal Newsletter (1) Softtalk (2) Manuals (24) Technical Notes (5) Videos (2) Emulation (229) arcade (5) Disk Imaging (37) Emulators (151) Flight (2) Network (3) Virtual Servers (5) emulator (1) Events (18) KansasFest (13) Games (25) Adventure (6) General (132) Acquititions (1) Bankruptcies (1) Events (80) Apple II Festival France (3) Era domani (1) FAPPLE2 (1) KFest (28) MacHeist (4) MacWorld Expo (3) OZ Kfest (5) Retro Convention (2) SRGE (1) VCF (6) WWDC (7) Humor (1) Interviews (2) Legislation (3) Linux (1) Movies (6) Other Companies (26) Adobe (2) Amazon (1) Brother (1) Facebook (1) FileMaker (1) Google (6) Hewlett Packard (HP) (1) Intuit (1) Microsoft (5) Mozilla (2) Radio Shack (1) Police Action (2) Security (2) Hardware (147) Accelerators (1) Cabinets (2) Cables (1) Case (1) Cassette Storage (1) Co-processor (1) Disk Storage (20) Do it yourself (15) Floppy Drive (4) Hacks (19) Joysticks (5) Memory (9) Modems (2) Monitors (6) Network Card (7) Other Cards (4) Printers (5) Prototypes (5) ROM Card (1) ROMs (3) Sound Cards (4) Video (3) Virtual Reality (1) Warnings (1) Watch Bands (1) History (3) Interviews (3) iOS (3) LED, Disk Lights, gadget, fun (1) Mac OS X (3) Magazines (96) /// Cheers! (2) Australian Apple Review (25) Call-A.P.P.L.E. (25) Ads (7) Write-A.P.P.L.E. (1) II Alive (19) II Computing (13) Kilobaud (1) Kilobaud (1) Mac-A.P.P.L.E. (1) NAUG Appleworks Forrums (1) NAUG Appleworks Forum (1) ROM (1) ST.MAC (1) Newsletters (1) Eamon Deluxe Newsletter (1) Programming (161) Artificial Intelligence (2) Assembly Language (15) BASIC (27) Classes (2) Cobol (1) contest (11) Converters (2) CP/M (2) Cross Platform (15) File Access (1) Frameworks (6) XCode (4) Graphics (6) Hexdecimal (1) iOS (2) Java (4) Libraries (2) LOGO (1) OS X Shell (8) Pascal (5) Pilot (1) PLASMA (13) Programmers (2) Python (1) Reference (4) robotics (1) Source Code (8) Swift (1) Tips (14) SD drive (1) Software (585) Anti-virus (6) Apps (139) Assemblers (10) beta (3) Browsers (14) Bug Fixes (8) Cassettes (11) Communications (3) Converters (3) Copyrights (2) Cracks (4) Databases (2) Demo Programs (14) Desktop Publishers (1) Disk Images (34) Disk Managers (29) Disk Utility (7) Drivers (8) DVD Archivers (3) DVD Authoring (1) Editors (7) Education (7) File Utilities (11) Flight (5) Maps (2) Fonts (3) Freeware (47) Games (191) Graphics (15) Hyper Stacks (1) Icons (1) journal (1) Launchers (1) Library Programs (5) Malware (2) Office Suites (1) Operating Systems (25) photography (3) Piracy (3) Plugins (1) Public Domain (2) Review (13) Sound Utilities (8) System Tools (2) System Tools (1) Updates (57) Utilities (31) Video Editing (4) web browsers (7) Uncategorized (89) Vintage (631) Apple //c (46) Apple II (463) Applesoft (32) Assembly Language (19) Clones (6) communications (4) Disk II (12) GEOS (2) Integer Basic (11) Apple IIgs (135) Internet Programs (7) System Extensions (7) Apple III (33) Apple-1 (41) BBS (3) Commodore 64 (1) Lisa (6) Sound Card (1) Mac 68K (8)

Beagle Bros Software Repository

Applied Engineering Archives

Micro: The 6502 Journal

Nibble Magazine